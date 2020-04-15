CEO's COVID-19 Move: Give His Number to 10K Workers

(Newser) – The CEO of the company behind video game mega-hits like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft has a 10,000-strong staff reporting to him. And now they all have his personal phone number. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick told CNBC on Tuesday that he provided them with his digits about a month ago and "encouraged every single employee that has a concern that relates to their health care" to reach out.

story continues below

He's heard from "a few hundred" thus far, spurring CNN to quip that Kotick "is using the coronavirus pandemic to (safely) get closer to his employees." Kotick also shared that the company is working on "a number of different initiatives that are new for a company like ours to be involved with," including a UCLA clinical trial on a possible anti-viral medication. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

