Justin Amash Takes Step Toward Presidential Run

(Newser) – Rep. Justin Amash, who left the Republican party in July and is a frequent critic of President Trump, took a step Tuesday toward launching his own bid for the presidency. Amash, of Michigan, who is now an independent, announced he has started an exploratory committee seeking the Libertarian Party's 2020 presidential nomination, the AP reports. "Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people," the 40-year-old tweeted. "We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together."

The five-term congressman later added, "Let's do this" alongside a link directing people to AmashForAmerica.com, which also has its own Twitter account. The national chairman of the Libertarian Party tells the New York Times Amash would likely be a formidable candidate, and the Times says his decision injects "new volatility into a presidential campaign already unsettled by the coronavirus." He could take votes away from Trump, sure, but he could also help Trump's chances by siphoning right-leaning votes away from Joe Biden. The Libertarian Party is set to choose its nominee next month, though it's not clear whether the convention will be postponed or held virtually amid the pandemic. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

