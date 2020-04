(Newser) – Bernie Sanders is outraged—and Andrew Yang is suing. The former Democratic presidential candidate is suing New York's Board of Elections in federal court, arguing that by removing all candidates other than Joe Biden from the ballot, thus effectively canceling its presidential primary, the state "denies voters due process and denies voters the right to vote." Yang, plus seven New Yorkers who filed to serve as his delegates to the Democratic National Convention, say in the suit that they met all the requirements to be on the ballot, did not ask to be removed, and thus should have been left on, per Politico.

The lawsuit also notes that the move is "suppressing voter turnout as voters will have less incentive to vote if they cannot cast a vote for the highest office in the land, and thereby negatively impact challenger candidates" further down the ballot. The Hill notes Yang and Sanders had also hoped to gain delegates in the New York primary in order to have more influence at the convention; now all delegates will be awarded to Biden. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)