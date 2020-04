(Newser) – The summertime chimes of ice cream trucks could be replaced by school bells in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday students could return to the classroom as early as July, and starting early could help make up for some of the “learning losses” as parents have tried to teach their children at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the AP reports. "Our kids have lost a lot with this disruptions," he said, per the San Francisco Chronicle. "My wife and I have four kids. I'm not naive." But he noted nothing is finalized yet, and referred to the changes that will need to be made in order to allow for physical distancing of students. "We need to start to prepare for the physical changes in the schools." (More on those changes here.)