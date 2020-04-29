Boris Johnson Back in Hospital, This Time for a Good Reason

(Newser) – Boris Johnson finally has some good news to report. The British prime minister and his fiancee Carrie Symonds, both of whom fell ill with the novel coronavirus, have announced the birth of their first child together. The statement said the couple was "thrilled" to welcome a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital" early Wednesday and "both mother and baby are doing very well," per CNN. Johnson, who returned to work on Monday, only left the hospital a few weeks ago following a stint in intensive care. Around that time, Symonds, 32, tweeted that she had "spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus."

The birth came as somewhat of a surprise as the couple had given Symonds' due date as early summer. That suggests the child may have been born early. Johnson has at least five children, including four from his 25-year marriage to his second wife, Marina Wheeler, per the Guardian. Their divorce was finalized in February, shortly before Johnson revealed he was engaged to Symonds, the former head of communications for the Conservative Party. She's been described as the first unmarried PM's partner in British history. (Read more Boris Johnson stories.)

