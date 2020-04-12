Boris Johnson Speaks: 'I Owe Them My Life'

(Newser) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of the ICU and sounds grateful to be on the other side of it, reports CNN. "I can't thank them enough," he said of medical staff at St. Thomas' Hospital in his first public comments since his bout with coronavirus worsened and landed him in the hospital. "I owe them my life." A rep on Friday said that the PM was "able to do short walks" and that he's in "extremely good spirits" as he begins his recovery. Over at the Guardian, Toby Helm runs through 10 Downing Street's attempts to downplay Johnson's illness for 10 days as his health steadily worsened.

One person attacking those tactics is Johnson's own half-brother. "From what I gather—and I wasn't there—no one asked a doctor to mask up and physically examine him the whole time—more than 10 days," says Max Johnson. "What's the point of bodyguards when you can't have a doctor? The Office of Prime Minister needs better protection." No. 10 calls Max Johnson's comments "inaccurate," and Boris Johnson's health a "private matter." (Read more Boris Johnson stories.)

