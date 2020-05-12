Twitter: Our Employees Never Have to Go Back to the Office

(Newser) – It's pajama pants forever for Twitter employees—should they want that life. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday told his workforce that they will be permitted to work from home forever, with the exception of those jobs that can't be done remotely, like server maintenance. A rep speaking about Dorsey's comments tells NBC News that "opening offices will be our decision. When and if our employees come back, will be theirs." BuzzFeed News obtained the email Dorsey sent, which stated the opening of offices would likely happen in September at the earliest; they've been closed since early March. Almost all business travel will remain on ice until then, and there will be no scheduled in-person events for 2020. Each employee will be permitted to expense $1,000 of work-from-home supplies.

TechCrunch adds this statement from the company, which uses the f-word: "If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it's safe to return." CNBC reports that Dorsey's openness to the idea of a remote workforce "predates" COVID-19, and cites the company's Q4 2019 earnings call in February as an indication of that. In the call, Dorsey spoke highly of the idea of remote work and noted that "our concentration in San Francisco is not serving us any longer, and we will strive to be a far more distributed workforce." (Another tech bigwig is taking a different stance.)

