Olsen Twin's Marriage to a Sarkozy Is Over

Almost exactly eight years after they got together, Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy are calling it quits. The Olsen twin, 33, and the half-brother of the former French president, 50, married in 2015, and things have apparently been "irretrievably" broken between them for about six months now. In court papers cited by Page Six, Olsen says her soon-to-be-ex terminated the lease on their New York home without her consent, forcing her to get out by Monday despite the fact that amid the coronavirus pandemic, she cannot "look for another apartment right now, let alone retrieve my separate property belongings."

She says she is "gravely concerned my husband will dissipate, dispose of and/or secret" her items as well as marital property. "I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well." Olsen signed a summons and complaint for divorce back in April, but state courts were not accepting divorce filings due to the pandemic—unless they were emergencies. The new court papers request that she be allowed to file an emergency divorce petition; as TMZ explains, that would result in a court automatically ordering Sarkozy not to dispose of her stuff. Meanwhile, Sarkozy's attorneys say Olsen has already removed things from the apartment and that she needs to provide a list of what she has taken. (Read more Mary-Kate Olsen stories.)

