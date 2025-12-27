Rogan Slams Trump's Mockery of Presidential Plaques in WH

Joe Rogan thinks one of President Trump's latest White House moves crosses a line. On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience released on Christmas Day, the podcaster blasted the new presidential plaques Trump has installed along the "Presidential Walk of Fame" at the White House, per the Hill . Rogan took particular issue with the plaque for former President Biden, which uses Trump's derisive nicknames, calling the 46th president "Sleepy" and "Crooked" and labeling him "the worst president in American history."

Rogan called the Biden plaque "so crazy" and said the sitting president shouldn't be the one writing what amounts to the historical summaries of his predecessors. "You shouldn't be allowed to do this," he told guest and fellow comedian Shane Gillis, arguing that job should be left to historians, not whoever currently holds office. Rogan warned that if this becomes standard practice, "the White House stops being the White House" and turns into "whoever is in its house," free to brand opponents as corrupt or worse.

Gillis quipped that the language wasn't helping Trump rebut accusations of dictator tendencies, though he doubted future presidents would copy the approach. Rogan disagreed, predicting that Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom could be tempted to respond in kind, perhaps with plaques spotlighting Trump fact-checks and controversies.

Other plaques reportedly take similar swipes: Barack Obama is described as "one of the most divisive political figures in American history," Bill Clinton's mentions Trump's 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, and Ronald Reagan's claims that the 40th president was a Trump admirer "long before" Trump's own White House run. Forbes notes that Rogan also discussed the plaques earlier this week with comedian Tom Segura, who said to Rogan that Trump is "losing it," which Rogan seemed to agree with.