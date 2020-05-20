One Stock Sector Plays Outsize Role Today

(Newser) – Stocks posted solid gains on Wall Street Wednesday, erasing their losses from a day earlier. Big-name investor favorites like Facebook, Apple, and Amazon helped pull the market higher, the AP reports. The S&P 500 rose 1.7%. Technology, the only sector that's holding on to a gain for the year, accounted for much of the market's upward move. Communications companies and banks also helped drive the market higher. Markets in Europe and Asia also rose. The price of crude oil jumped 4.8%, its fifth straight gain. Small-company stocks did much better than the rest of the market, another bullish signal. (Read more stock market stories.)