(Newser) – When astronauts venture to the International Space Station, they may be socially isolated from everyone else on Earth for months on end, but they're able to spread out and take part in activities that can keep them occupied during downtime. But, as BGR.com notes, with a manned mission to Mars now in the planning stages, those future space travelers will be a little more crammed in their vessel for long stretches. That's why NASA is currently looking for volunteers who are game to living in a simulation of those conditions so researchers can study how such an existence affects the human body and mind. This "small international crew" will hole up together for eight months "conducting scientific research, using virtual reality, and performing robotic operations, among a number of other tasks."

story continues below

Where these pseudo-astronauts will be living out this simulation of confinement and social isolation: Moscow. Toward that end, applicants need to be able to speak both English and Russian fluently. Candidates also need to be between the ages of 30 and 55, in good health, and with an MS, PhD, or MD degree or completion of military officer training; those with just a bachelor's degree but also qualifying educational, military, or professional experience may also be considered. Pay is promised, but it's not clear how much. Looking for such a "unique adventure" and think you're eligible? Look for more info here. (Future Mars travelers may want to pack some red wine for the journey.)

