On the latest episode of Jon Stewart's Weekly Podcast, the comedic pundit got meta, questioning why certain media outlets aren't permitting their reporters on his show, nor explaining why. Per The Hollywood Reporter , Stewart took NBC News and CNN to task in particular, blasting the news groups for depriving him of the added commentary and analysis on the news of the day.

The reporters' organizations "will not let them come on our podcast. Let that sink in for just a moment," Stewart said, calling the whole thing "absolute nonsense" and accusing the outlets "that rely on access and transparency" of using "techniques of obfuscation." He added that he "would think it's an embarrassment" for the media groups in question, especially since some of the reporters seem willing and eager to come on his show, per Deadline.

Stewart asked his producers, who are responsible for booking guests, for their take on what's happening. Brittany Mehmedovic said it was "unlike anything I've really ever seen ... in the decade" she's been working in media, with calls for interviews that go unanswered and other stonewalling, per THR. Stewart also took on the media in general on how news groups are covering the 2024 election.

story continues below

"What we have now is chaos without context or perspective, hot takes that in many ways inflame the electorate rather than illuminate the electorate," Stewart said, per the Wrap. "We can't change the speed at which events take place, but can we change the manner by which we either cheer that on or cover it?" Stewart feels a continuation of the current climate, and of our elections systems, isn't good for America. "We are always at each other's throats and never have time for makeup electoral sex in the country," he said. "Just fighting at all times." Watch/listen to the podcast in full here. (More Jon Stewart stories.)