Sunday Was the Hottest Day on Earth

Sunday wasn't just hot, it was the hottest day in the planet's recorded history, reports Reuters. Details:
- The new mark: The average temperature hit 17.09 degrees Celsius, or 62.76 degrees Fahrenheit, as recorded by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, per CNN. That eclipses the mark set only last year by 0.01 degrees Celsius.
- Context: The tiny increase may not seem like much, but the Washington Post notes that before last year's record, the previous mark was 16.8 degrees Celsius, set in 2016. In "the past year, the global has exceeded that old record on 57 days." As Copernicus director Carlo Buontempo puts it, "What is truly staggering is how large the difference is between the temperature of the last 13 months and the previous temperature records."