Peggy Noonan: Kamala Can Win

For some time, Peggy Noonan has been wary of Kamala Harris' abilities as a politician, and of her chances of ascending to the highest office in the land. That's now changed, as Noonan lays out in her most recent op-ed. "I had long thought Kamala Harris couldn't beat Donald Trump. That's wrong. She can," Noonan writes in the Wall Street Journal . Citing Harris' past gaffes on the national stage, Noonan concedes that she previously didn't think the vice president and presumed Democratic nominee exuded "competence," but Harris is "showing it now, and that is big news." Noonan adds that Harris' campaign launch this week "demonstrated talent and hinted she may be a real political athlete."

Noonan acknowledges that constituents who've long paid attention to politics likely already have strong views on Harris, "but to those of relaxed engagement, especially the young, she will be a new figure. They'll be seeing her for the first time. They'll be open to what they see." Noonan advises Harris to hew to "the center," and to prepare for the inevitable attacks, as "everything is about to get meaner, more vicious and primal." The WSJ columnist also warns that Harris needs to make sure Biden doesn't "glom on to the action" and make himself a key part of her campaign. "He won't want to stay in the Oval Office doing quiet work, his spirit will demand involvement," Noonan writes. "Statements meant to be supportive will sound patronizing. It will make it harder for her to turn the page." Read her piece in full here. (More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)