Their 8-Day Space Mission Is Now in Its 51st Day

NASA says astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore aren't stranded in space, they're just not sure when they can bring them home. The astronauts arrived at the International Space Station on June 6 in Boeing's much-delayed Starliner spacecraft, and what was supposed to be an eight-day visit is now in its 51st day, the Washington Post reports. NASA said Thursday that it is still working to understand issues with the spacecraft's thrusters and propulsion system but progress is being made.

Keeping busy. The Post reports that retired Navy captains Wilmore, 61, and Williams, 58, have stayed very busy during the extended stay with the other seven astronauts on the ISS. They have been working on scientific studies as well as the many chores involved in space station life. Williams says their tasks have included "maintenance that has been waiting for a little while—stuff that's been on the books for a little bit."