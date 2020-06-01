Prince Goes to Party Amid Lockdown, Then Tests Positive

(Newser) – A Belgian prince traveled from his home country to Spain on May 26 for an internship, and within two days of his arrival, he was one of 27 guests at what the BBC is calling a "lockdown party" held in a city that currently permits no more than 15 people at any gathering amid continuing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Worse: the prince, a nephew of Belgium's king, has since tested positive for the virus himself, per the BBC. "I apologize for not respecting all quarantine measures during my trip," Prince Joachim said in a statement Sunday. "In these difficult times I did not want to offend anyone. ... I deeply regret my actions." Police are investigating, and say anyone found to have broken lockdown rules could be fined. All party guests are currently quarantined. (Read more coronavirus stories.)