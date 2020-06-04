Aussie Calls Out to PM: 'Get Off My Grass'

(Newser) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was in the process of announcing a strategy to assist Australians in investing in their homes Thursday when he was interrupted by an annoyed homeowner who'd just invested in his lawn. "Can everyone get off the grass please," the man yelled from his front door in Googong, New South Wales, home to a major redevelopment site. "Sure, let's just move back from there," responded Morrison, who was speaking from a grassy area just off a road, per the BBC. He urged reporters standing on a sidewalk in front of him to move forward off the man's property. "Come on," the man continued, drawing chuckles from the crowd. "Hey guys, I've just reseeded that."

"Yeah, please, off the thing," Morrison told the crowd. In the end, the homeowner wasn't too upset with the prime minister. "Sorry, mate," he said, giving the leader a thumbs up, which Morrison returned with an "All good, thanks," per Sky News. He then continued with his announcement of grants for homeowners seeking to build a new home or renovate their existing one—an offering designed to stimulate the construction industry as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll. "Make sure you get off that bloke's lawn!" Morrison said as he wrapped up, per ABC Australia. "Nothing wrong with a proud homeowner," added a government official. "He's put a lot of time and effort into that [lawn]," said another.


