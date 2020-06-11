North Korea Warns US of Election 'Hair Raiser'

(Newser) – Countries that plan to interfere in the elections of other nations don't normally inform the target of their intentions—but North Korea likes to do things its own way. The country's Foreign Ministry warned Thursday that the US election in November could be in jeopardy if Washington doesn't stop interfering in Korean affairs, reports Reuters. "If the US pokes its nose into others' affairs with careless remarks, far from minding its internal affairs, at a time when its political situation is in the worst-ever confusion, it may encounter an unpleasant thing hard to deal with," said ministry spokesman Kwon Jong Gun, according to state media.

The official warned that the US will experience a "hair raiser" if it doesn't "hold its tongue." American silence "would be good not only for the US interests but also for the easy holding of upcoming presidential election," he said. The warning came after the US State Department said it was "disappointed" that Pyongyang had cut off all communication with South Korea. This is the first time North Korea has threatened to interfere in this year's election, though Voice of America notes that the ministry has a history of issuing threats that are not carried out and is not believed to have much influence on Pyongyang's decision-making process. Analysts say that any signs of North Korean interference could help "rally the country" around President Trump. (Read more North Korea stories.)

