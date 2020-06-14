Fox News Pulls Doctored Pics of Seattle 'Zone'

(Newser) – Fox News has removed doctored images of Seattle's protest zone that made it look more like a war zone, the New York Times reports. One image, of a man armed with a rifle in front of a shattered storefront, was really two spliced together—of broken windows in downtown Seattle on May 30 and a gunman at the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone on June 10. The Seattle Times, which broke the story, spotted another pic showing the gunman spliced with an image of a sign reading "You are now entering Free Cap Hill." A third photo, of fiery protests in St. Paul, Minn., accompanied the Fox News headline "Crazy Town: Seattle helpless as armed guards patrol anarchists' 'autonomous zone,' shake down businesses: cops."

A Fox News rep responded by saying that "we have replaced our photo illustration with the clearly delineated images of a gunman and a shattered storefront, both of which were taken this week in Seattle's autonomous zone"—which the Seattle Times calls "inaccurate" because the photos were taken over 10 days apart. On Saturday Fox News posted a statement saying its "collage did not clearly delineate between these images, and has since been replaced." President Trump has railed against the protest zone, tweeting that "Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle" and urging people to "take back your city NOW." The Seattle Times describes the area as a "mostly peaceful" place where people gather for music, food, and documentary films. (Read more Fox News stories.)

