BabyNames.com has dropped the usual pink and blue name rankings from its homepage to make a moving statement in support of Black Lives Matter. In what CNN describes as a "relatively unexpected message" from the popular site, the page features a black box listing dozens of slain black Americans—from Emmett Till to George Floyd—and the statement: "Each of these names was somebody's baby." Most of the men, women, and children listed were killed by police though some, including Till, were murdered by civilians. The site, the latest in an ever-growing list of brands to state their support for the movement after Floyd's death, says it "stands in solidarity with the black community," reports the Hill.