Switzerland Seeks Owner of Gold Left on Train

(Newser) – Authorities in Switzerland are trying to locate a person who left more than six pounds of gold on a train and apparently didn't miss it. Police say the gold, worth almost $200,000, was left in a parcel on a train between St. Gallen and Lucerne last October, the BBC reports. A spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Lucerne tells CTV that while there is no sign the gold was connected to a crime, authorities decided to appeal to the public after efforts to track down the owner were unsuccessful. Authorities say the owner will have five years to claim the gold. They haven't disclosed how they plan to verify the owner's identity if someone comes forward. (Around 95 pounds of gold ends up in Swiss sewers every year.)