Amy Grant Thanks Fans After 'Miraculous' Recovery

(Newser) – Singer Amy Grant is sharing personal photos unusual in the celeb world: They show her scars from open-heart surgery earlier this month. The 59-year-old shared them online, along with thanks to all her supporters who sent well wishes, reports People. The Grammy winner says her recovery "has honestly felt miraculous." Grant needed unexpected surgery to correct a condition called PAPVR, which the Mayo Clinic explains is a congenital heart defect "in which some of the pulmonary veins carrying blood from the lungs to the heart flow into other blood vessels or into the heart's upper right chamber (right atrium), instead of correctly entering the heart's upper left chamber (left atrium)."

story continues below

In one image posted by Grant, a vertical scar running down her chest can be seen, but so can Grant's smile, notes Today.com. “The only way I can explain my experience would be to ask you to imagine a non-runner who was signed up for a marathon,” she writes. “I didn’t want it, but I had to have it anyway and it was a week ago Wednesday.” Grant's rep previously said doctors thought the operation went perfectly, meaning Grant could be back to performing again after recovery. "And so I want to say thank you to each person who said a prayer for me," Grant wrote. (Elsewhere in the music industry, a group's name change has run into a snag.)

