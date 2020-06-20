How to See the 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse

(Newser) – Star-lovers will get a rare treat this weekend when an annual solar eclipse accompanies the summer solstice—and this one will be a "ring of fire" in which the sun is visible around the moon's edges, CNN reports. It can be seen Saturday and Sunday in parts of the Eastern Hemisphere, on a path CBS News describes as going from Africa through some of Asia and finishing over the Pacific Ocean. You're not in the Eastern Hemisphere? Forbes reports that it can be streamed on several YouTube channels including timeanddate, Ajay Talwar, and the Astronomy Center, as well as a webcast from the Virtual Telescope Project 2.0. (For more science news, a fifth form of matter is being created in space.)