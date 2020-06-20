Angry Protesters Tear Down US President's Statue

(Newser) – Protesters tore down more statues across the US, expanding the razing in a San Francisco park to the writer of America's national anthem and the general who won the country's Civil War which ended widespread slavery, the AP reports. On the East Coast, more statues honoring Confederates who tried to break away from the United States more than 150 years ago were toppled. But several were removed at the order of North Carolina's Democratic governor, who said he was trying to avoid violent clashes from toppling the heavy monuments erected by white supremacists that he said do not belong in places like the state capitol grounds. The statues are falling amid continuing demonstrations following the May 25 police killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd. The details:

In San Francisco's Golden Gate Park along the Pacific Ocean, protesters sprayed red paint and wrote "slave owner" on pedestals before using ropes to bring down the statues and drag them down grassy slopes amid cheers and applause. The statues targeted included a bust of Ulysses Grant, who was the US president after he was the general who finally beat the Confederates and ended the Civil War.