(Newser) – Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry is out of a job following an investigation into sexual misconduct claims. The America's Newsroom co-anchor was suspended Thursday after the network "received a complaint ... from a former employee's attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago," CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace wrote in a Wednesday email to employees, per CNN. They added Henry was "terminated" based on findings from a third-party investigation. Henry joined Fox from CNN in 2011 and served as chief White House correspondent during the Obama administration. He was temporarily removed from the air in 2016 amid reports of an extramarital affair with a Las Vegas hostess.

"Fox News Media strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct, and discrimination" and "we will continue striving to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees," Scott and Wallace said. Rotating anchors will fill Henry's seat until a permanent replacement can be found, per the Hill. In a statement, attorney Douglas Wigdor—who's represented several people who've sued media outlets, including Fox, in addition to Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade—said he was representing Henry's accuser but wasn't "presently at liberty to share further information." Henry, 48, has been married to NPR journalist Shirley Hung since 2010, per Business Insider. (The host made headlines last year after announcing plans to donate a portion of his liver to his sister.)