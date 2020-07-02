Former Racing Mogul Becomes a Dad at 89

(Newser) – Bernie Ecclestone proved it's never too late Wednesday by becoming a dad at age 89, CNN reports. The former Formula One boss had his first son with wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, joining three daughters from Ecclestone's earlier marriages. The son's name? Ace, of course. "It was all so easy," says Flosi, per TMZ. "The birth was over after 25 minutes. Thank God!" In related news, Ecclestone made headlines last month for his remarks about racism: After Lewis Hamilton, a world champ and first black F1 driver, said it was time to shine a spotlight on F1's "biggest stars" for "staying silent ... in the midst of injustice," Ecclestone applauded Hamilton but said he doubted the F1 world would change.

"In lots of cases, black people are more racist than what white people are," Eccleston added. CNN challenged him, but he couldn't provide evidence beyond asserting that he'd "noticed" it before. Ecclestone also made headlines when Flosi's mother was kidnapped in Brazil for a $36.5 million ransom demand in 2016, and released a week later. Ecclestone is among other late celebrity dads, CNN notes: Charlie Chaplin and wife Oona O'Neil had a son when the actor/director was 73, and Rupert Murdoch was 72 when he and then-wife Wendi Deng had a daughter in 2003. Yahoo Sports lists other late fathers including Robert De Niro (68), Bruce Willis (65), Simon Cowell (54), and Hugh Grant (51).

