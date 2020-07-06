(Newser) – If you've been anxiously waiting for the Dalai Lama's first album to drop, your wait is over (and the album can help you with some of that residual anxiety). Inner World debuts Monday, on the occasion of the Buddhist spiritual leader's 85th birthday, leaving him on track to "[make] a bid for music chart stardom," as Reuters puts it. The album features 11 tracks of meditations, mantras, and teachings set to ambient music, per the dpa press agency. "Music has the potential to transcend our differences," he said in a statement cited by CNN. "It can return us to our true nature of warm-heartedness."

story continues below

The concept for the album was first suggested to the Dalai Lama by New Zealand musician Junelle Kunin, who traveled to India in 2015 to record conversations with him at his Dharamsala residence. "My goodness, I was shaking like a leaf before I went in there," she tells Reuters. When she returned home, Kunin merged his words with music created by her husband, Abraham Kunin, and other musicians. For those who are wondering why the Dalai Lama would agree to this project, he offers a simple, very Dalai Lama-like answer: "The very purpose of my life is to serve as much as I can," he says in his statement. "Music can help people in a way that I can't." (Read more Dalai Lama stories.)

