(Newser) – Police in Martinez, Calif., are looking for two vandals who did their work in broad daylight with cameras rolling. The controversy revolves around a large Black Lives Matter mural painted on a city street outside the county courthouse. Details:

The mural: It went up Saturday after organizers obtained a city permit, reports CBS San Francisco. About 100 volunteers spent the morning completing the project, which was crowdfunded for $800.

It went up Saturday after organizers obtained a city permit, reports CBS San Francisco. About 100 volunteers spent the morning completing the project, which was crowdfunded for $800. Quick opposition: The mural was up about an hour when a white couple arrived, and the woman began rolling black paint over the yellow letters, per the Washington Post. "This is not happening in my town," the woman told onlookers. Her male companion, wearing a MAGA hat and a "Four More Years" Trump shirt, said: "We're sick of this narrative, that's what's wrong. The narrative of police brutality, the narrative of oppression, the narrative of racism. It's a lie."