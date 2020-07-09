Pompeo Accuses China of Human Rights Abuses

(Newser) – The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on three senior officials of the Chinese Communist Party for alleged human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minorities, per the AP. The decision to bar these senior officials and their families from entering the US is the latest of a series of actions the Trump administration has taken against China as relations deteriorate over the coronavirus pandemic and trade. “The United States will not stand idly by as the Chinese Communist Party carries out human rights abuses targeting Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang, to include forced labor, arbitrary mass detention, and forced population control, and attempts to erase their culture and Muslim faith,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo said additional visa restrictions are being placed on other Chinese Communist Party officials believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the unjust detention or abuse of Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and members of other minority groups. In recent years, the Chinese government has detained an estimated 1 million or more ethnic Turkic minorities who are held in internment camps and prisons. China’s officially atheist Communist government at first denied the existence of the internment camps in Xinjiang, but now says they are vocational training facilities aimed at countering Muslim radicalism and separatist tendencies. (An AP investigation found that Uighurs were victims of a "creeping genocide" in China.)