Game Show Host Deletes 'Lies' Posts After Diagnosis

(Newser) – "The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19," Chuck Woolery posted Monday on Twitter. "Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust." The post was retweeted the same day by President Trump. On Wednesday, the former game show host announced that COVID is the truth. "To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here," Woolery posted. "My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for of those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones." Then his Twitter account disappeared, the Hill reports.

The Monday tweet said the lies were intended to keep the economy down and hurt Trump's reelection chances. "I'm sick of it," Woolery said. He has two sons, and it's not clear which tested postive. The patient is asymptomatic, per NBC. A reporter asked Trump on Tuesday whether reposting such a tweet is sending a message that contradicts health officials. "I'm just putting somebody’s voice out there," the president said. "There are many voices. There are many people that think we shouldn’t do this kind of testing, because all we do, it's a trap." Woolery's tweets can be read in archived versions here. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

