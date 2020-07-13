Trump Retweet Accuses CDC, Doctors of Lying

(Newser) – President Trump used his Twitter feed Monday to spread criticism of top health officials, including Anthony Fauci, in regard to the pandemic. In this case, the criticism came in the form of retweets, including this one from former game show host Chuck Woolery: “Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it." Trump retweeted it without comment, as he did with another from Woolery: "There is so much evidence, yes scientific evidence, that schools should open this fall. It's worldwide and it's overwhelming. BUT NO.”

The slam against Fauci originally came from Woolery's podcast partner and fellow conservative, Mark Young, per Politico. "So based on Dr. Fauci and the Democrats, I will need an ID card to go shopping but not to vote?" he wrote. Trump and the White House also have been publicly dissing Fauci of late, with Trump saying Fauci has "made a lot of mistakes." Over the the weekend, a statement from a White House official had a similar sentiment, saying that "several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things," reports the Washington Post. Fauci no longer briefs the president on COVID-19, according to the newspaper.


