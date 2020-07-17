Man Robs Bank, Blames COVID-19

(Newser) – A man who claimed to be a business owner robbed a bank and blamed the pandemic, police in Houston say. In the July 8 robbery, the man, who was wearing a bandanna over his face, handed a the teller a note saying he hadn't received a stimulus check, ABC 13 reports. "I didn't get a stimulus or that 10K loan. I lost my business to COVID so please make this easy and comply," it said. "I don't wanna hurt nobody but will if I have to. Any suspicious moves and I will start shooting so please go get my money." Police say the Woodforest National Bank teller, who feared for her life, gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, KTRK. The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall Black male in his 30s. (Read more bank robbery stories.)