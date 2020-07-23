 
Don't Get Your Hopes Up for a Single-Dose Vaccine: Gates

Bill Gates says we'll likely need multiple doses
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 23, 2020 1:40 AM CDT

(Newser) – While scientists hoped to develop a coronavirus vaccine that would require just one dose, that does not appear to be likely, Bill Gates warned Wednesday. "None of the vaccines at this point appear like they'll work with a single dose," he told CBS Evening News. And "if what you're trying to do is block all the transmission, then you need to get 70-80% coverage on a global basis. So it's unbelievably big numbers," he added. If multiple doses are indeed required, that could mean more than 7 billion vaccinations would need to be administered around the globe. Gates' foundation has donated $300 million to the COVID-19 fight. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

