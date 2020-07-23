NFL: All Fans Will Have to Wear Masks

(Newser) – If NFL games with fans happen at all this season—which is still very much an open question—all fans will have to wear masks, the league confirmed Wednesday. "Yes, it is league-wide," tweeted NFL exec Brian McCarthy. He says that while the league will require face coverings inside stadiums whether there is a local mandate or not, other decisions on stadiums will be up to local authorities. "Decisions on the number of fans at stadiums will be determined on a market-by-market basis with guidance from public health experts and in accordance with local and state guidelines," McCarthy tells NBC.

story continues below

The New York Giants and New York Jets, who both play at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, have already announced that fans won't be allowed in the stadium until 2021, CBS News reports. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has set a 500-person limit on large events. But in Georgia, the Atlanta Falcons say up to 20,000 fans will be allowed into the 70,000-capacity Mercedes-Benz Stadium if games happen this fall. CBS notes that with players expected to report to training camp next week, the league is still finalizing coronavirus protocols. The NFL Players Association said Tuesday that a total of 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in the pandemic. (Read more NFL stories.)

