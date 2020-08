Discarded coffins, which were said to be from people who died of non-coronavirus-related causes, sit stacked behind the crematorium at Xilotepec Cemetery in Xochimilco, Mexico City, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Discarded coffins, which were said to be from people who died of non-coronavirus-related causes, sit stacked behind the crematorium at Xilotepec Cemetery in Xochimilco, Mexico City, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)