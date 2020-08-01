Guy Dives Into Burning Car to Save Stranger

(Newser) – A Good Samaritan made headlines this week by rescuing a man from his burning car on the I-70 in St. Louis, People reports. Antonio Morgan saw the car hit the highway's cement median Tuesday and rushed to pull the driver out as flames erupted under the hood. "I am pulling. He's not coming. I saw his seat belt. The smoke was right there in my face. I unhooked his seat belt and pulled him out," recalls Morgan. "Those flames started right after the smoke. It was hot." Morgan even backs off briefly after a blast from the engine, but ultimately drags the man away. "That last pull, I was out of energy," Morgan says. "I was rushing. My adrenaline was rushing, man."

story continues below

The driver, Kielen Robinson, later said he suffered no more than a scratch to his finger: "I don't know what happened," the 23-year-old tells KMOV. "I was just driving. I just woke up. I don't even remember climbing out of the car." The two got together Wednesday and talked about the ordeal. Newsweek quotes Robinson as saying he "can't thank him enough man. He will always be a part of my life and my family's life. That's a good man." Robinson's mother, Kim Johnson, says she "broke out in tears" when she saw the video: "If he would not have been persistent and stuck on that my son would be dead right now and I would be planning a funeral," she says, fighting tears. "My guardian angel saved my baby." (Read more Good Samaritan stories.)

