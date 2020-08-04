(Newser) – Sean Penn appeared on Seth Meyers' late-night show on Monday, and he addressed a rumor that had been building momentum over the weekend, per Yahoo. "Yeah, we did a COVID wedding," the 59-year-old actor said of his alleged marriage to Leila George, 28, his girlfriend of four years, showing off his wedding band and noting they took their vows in a private ceremony at home on Thursday. "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."

Meyers, who noted he'd had a big wedding himself, told Penn it sounded kind of nice having a more low-key event, to which Penn replied, "Let's say there are socially liberating factors under COVID." Penn has been married twice before: once for four years to Madonna, and then for the same number of years to Robin Wright, per USA Today. He shares two adult children with Wright. This is the first time tying the knot for George, an Australian-American actress and the daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio and actress Greta Scacchi. (Read more Sean Penn stories.)

