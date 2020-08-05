Sunken Military Vehicle, Human Remains Found

(Newser) – The military has found the sunken amphibious assault vehicle that sank off the coast of California in a training accident that took the lives of nine service members. The Navy located the vehicle in about 385 feet of water less than a mile from San Clemente Island off the coast of San Diego, reports CNN. A remotely operated vehicle located the AAV and detected human remains inside, per a tweet from the military. Next comes the effort to recover the 26-ton vehicle from the ocean floor, which could help the Pentagon understand what went wrong.

Crew members reported taking on water during the "shore-to-ship" exercise in which eight Marines and one Navy sailor lost their lives, per NBC News. An AAV is like a "seafaring tank," explains the AP, and it's typically used to transport Marines and equipment from ships to shore. The vehicle is made to be buoyant with water-tight hatches. Stars and Stripes has details on the victims, one of whom just became a new father. Another just had his 19th birthday. Their identities: