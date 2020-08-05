Apparently We Never Found Out Who's the Boss?

(Newser) – Original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano have signed on for a sequel series of Who's the Boss?, one of several hit shows to see a reboot in recent years. Danza and Milano starred as Tony and Samantha Micelli, a father-daughter duo that defied traditional gender roles and stereotypes, over an eight-season run on ABC from 1984 to 1992. In the sequel from Sony Pictures Television, set 30 years after the original series, Milano's character is a single mother living in the house she grew up in. It will explore generational differences as well as differing world views and parenting styles, per USA Today.

Milano announced the news Tuesday on Instagram, saying "we feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today." Fellow original cast members Judith Light (Angela) and Danny Pintauro (Angela's son, Jonathan) are in support of the show, per Deadline, but have not yet signed on to appear. Katherine Helmond (Angela's mother, Mona) died last year at age 89. Norman Lear, Brent Miller, and Dan Farah will executive produce along with Danza and Milano, per Variety, which notes prospective buyers will have the option to license the 196 original Who's the Boss? episodes. (Read more TV shows stories.)

