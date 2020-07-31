Marine Dies, 8 Missing After Amphibious Vehicle 'Mishap'

(Newser) – Search and rescue efforts are underway off the coast of Southern California after an incident involving an amphibious assault vehicle left one US Marine dead, two other service members injured, and eight missing. The 1st Marine Expeditionary Force reports the "mishap" during a routine training exercise happened Thursday afternoon, per the Hill. First indications there was a problem came around 5:45pm local time, when Marines reported the AAV, which was near San Clemente Island, was taking on water, per CNN.

The two wounded service members were transported to Southern California hospitals, one of them in critical condition, the other stable. The name of the deceased service member, who was pronounced dead at a San Diego hospital, is being held for 24 hours so that family can be notified, NBC News reports. "We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident," says the commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit in a statement. "I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search." (Read more Marines stories.)

