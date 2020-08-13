Woodward Gets His Hands on 25 'Personal' Trump-Kim Letters

(Newser) – President Trump and Kim Jong Un have been writing each other letters—and 25 of them are about to hit the presses. That's according to the publisher of Bob Woodward's second book about the Trump presidency, titled Rage. The personal letters "have not been public before," says Simon & Schuster on the book's Amazon page. "Kim describes the bond between the two leaders as out of a 'fantasy film,' as the two leaders engage in an extraordinary diplomatic minuet." Sources tell CNN that Woodward interviewed Trump more than a dozen times at Mar-a-Lago, the White House, and via phone, while conducting a slew of interviews with White House insiders and obtaining "notes, emails, diaries, calendars and confidential documents," per the publisher.

Woodward's first book about the Trump White House, Fear, didn't elicit a very positive response from the president—who called it "a piece of fiction" from a "liar" who used "phony sources," the Guardian recalls. But Trump said in January that he had sat down with Woodward: "I was interviewed by a very, very good writer, reporter," he said on Fox News. "I can say Bob Woodward. He said he's doing something and this time I said, 'Maybe I'll sit down.'" Rage will apparently include Trump's reactions to Black Lives Matter protests, the coronavirus, the economic crash, and national security, but no excerpts have yet been released. The Hill notes that Rage is due out September 15, seven weeks before the 2020 election. (Read more Bob Woodward stories.)

