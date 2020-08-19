This Is What It Looks Like in Wuhan Right Now

(Newser) – To those of us in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, the photos are staggering. Hundreds of people crammed into a pool. Physical distancing looks basically impossible. But in China, where the spread of COVID-19 has been all but eradicated, this is a good time. Some in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, are letting loose en masse at rocking nighttime pool parties at a popular amusement park chain, per the AP. The Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park reopened in late June, and the crowds have picked up this month.

story continues below

It's a welcome change for Wuhan's 11 million residents, who endured more than two months of lockdown from late January to early April. With isolated outbreaks now appearing only sporadically, outdoor attractions and tourist sites have reopened across the country. The Maya Beach chain is also holding parties at water parks in Shanghai and Chongqing. To enter the Wuhan park, party-goers need to reserve tickets online in advance with their national ID number. On the day, they need to present their ID and a green health code generated from mobile apps that track people's movements and whether they are subject to virus quarantine.