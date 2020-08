(Newser) – Just before 11am ET on Wednesday, Apple's share price hit $467.77—and propelled the company into the record books. Based on its share count and that price, Apple became the first publicly traded US company to hit a $2 trillion market cap. The feat comes just a hair over two years after it hit a $1 trillion market cap, which it did on Aug. 2, 2018. CNBC's take: "While the mark is largely symbolic, it does underscore Apple CEO Tim Cook's success at changing the company's story. Investors have started seeing Apple's business less like other hardware makers and more like a software company." The AP notes Apple isn't the first global company to have hit the $2 trillion number: Saudi Aramco did so shortly after becoming a public company last December, but a fall in oil prices has brought that figure down to about $1.82 trillion. (Read more Apple stories.)