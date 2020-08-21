Steve Bannon Says Indictment Is a 'Fiasco'

President Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon leaves federal court in New York Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

President Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon leaves federal court in New York Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising... (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)