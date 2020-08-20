Bannon Enters Plea, Gets Terms of Release

(Newser) – Steve Bannon went from a yacht to a holding cell Thursday, pleading not guilty during his arraignment in New York on federal fraud charges. The former adviser to President Trump was on a 150-footer when he was arrested earlier in the morning on charges that he defrauded donors to a "We Build the Wall" online campaign. Bannon was handcuffed and wearing a white face mask during his Manhattan court appearance, during which he could be seen on video rocking back and forth throughout.

story continues below

A judge approved Bannon's release on a $5 million bond package, secured by $1.75 million in cash or real property that he has until Sept. 3 to put up, per CNN. He won't be allowed outside of the Connecticut, New York and Washington, D.C., areas. There'll be no more yachts while he's free, per NBC, and he's not to travel on private jets, either. Bannon, 66, will have to turn over his passport. (Bannon's arrest is "very sad," President Trump said.)

