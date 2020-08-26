Court: This School Policy Violated the Constitution

In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Gavin Grimm, who has become a national face for transgender students, speaks during a news conference held by the ACLU and the ACLU of Virginia at Slover Library in Norfolk, Va. (Kristen Zeis/The Daily Press via AP, File)In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Gavin Grimm, who has become a national face for transgender students, speaks during a news conference held by the ACLU and the ACLU of Virginia at Slover Library in... (Kristen Zeis/The Daily Press via AP, File)