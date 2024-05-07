US /
lists

These Are the Best US States

And, by extension, the bottom-feeders
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted May 7, 2024 4:28 PM CDT
These Are the Best US States
Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah.   (AP Photo/Lindsay Whitehurst, File)

Because there's nothing quite like saying na-na-na-na-boo-boo at your neighbor, US News & World Report is out with its annual rankings of the best states in the union. The survey took a look at 71 metrics in eight categories that included health care, education, natural environment, opportunity, economy, crime and corrections, infrastructure, and fiscal stability, and this year's winner looks a lot like last year's winner: Utah, which finished in the top 10 in five of those categories. On top of that, its residents are just gosh-darned nice. "In fact, sometimes they're almost too nice—people get a little weirded out," says Ben Blau, head of the Department of Economics and Finance at Utah State University's Jon M. Huntsman School of Business. Without further ado:

The top 10

  1. Utah
  2. New Hampshire
  3. Nebraska
  4. Minnesota
  5. Idaho
  6. Iowa
  7. Vermont
  8. Washington
  9. Florida
  10. Massachusetts

And the bottom 10

  1. South Carolina
  2. Michigan
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Alabama
  5. Alaska
  6. West Virginia
  7. Arkansas
  8. Mississippi
  9. New Mexico
  10. Louisiana
Read the full rankings and methodology here. (More lists stories.)

