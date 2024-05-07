These Are the Best US States

Because there's nothing quite like saying na-na-na-na-boo-boo at your neighbor, US News & World Report is out with its annual rankings of the best states in the union. The survey took a look at 71 metrics in eight categories that included health care, education, natural environment, opportunity, economy, crime and corrections, infrastructure, and fiscal stability, and this year's winner looks a lot like last year's winner: Utah, which finished in the top 10 in five of those categories. On top of that, its residents are just gosh-darned nice. "In fact, sometimes they're almost too nice—people get a little weirded out," says Ben Blau, head of the Department of Economics and Finance at Utah State University's Jon M. Huntsman School of Business. Without further ado: