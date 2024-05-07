Boy Scouts of America Reveals Name Change

Organization will become Scouting America next year
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 7, 2024 2:28 PM CDT
Boy Scouts of America Reveals Name Change
Roger Krone, president and chief executive officer of the Boy Scouts of America, responds to questions during an interview at the organization's headquarters in Irving, Texas.   (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Boy Scouts of America is changing its name for the first time in its 114-year history and will become Scouting America. It's a significant shift as the organization emerges from bankruptcy following a flood of sexual abuse claims and seeks to focus on inclusion. The organization steeped in tradition has made seismic changes after decades of turmoil, from finally allowing gay youth to welcoming girls throughout its ranks. With an eye on increasing flagging membership numbers, the Irving, Texas-based organization announced the name change Tuesday at its annual meeting in Florida, the AP reports.

  • "In the next 100 years we want any youth in America to feel very, very welcome to come into our programs," Roger Krone, who took over last fall as president and chief executive officer, told the AP before the announcement.

  • The organization began allowing gay youth in 2013 and ended a blanket ban on gay adult leaders in 2015. In 2017, it made the historic announcement that girls would be accepted as Cub Scouts as of 2018 and into the flagship Boy Scout program—renamed Scouts BSA—in 2019.
  • There were nearly 1,000 young women in the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts in 2021, including Selby Chipman. The all-girls troop she was a founding member of in her hometown of Oak Ridge, North Carolina, has grown from five girls to nearly 50, and she thinks the name change will encourage even more girls to realize they can join. "Girls were like: 'You can join Boy Scouts of America?'" says Chipman, now a 20-year-old college student and assistant scoutmaster of her troop.
  • Like other organizations, the scouts lost members during the pandemic, when participation was difficult. After a highpoint over the last decade of over 2 million members in 2018, the organization currently services just over 1 million youths, including more than 176,000 girls and young women. Membership peaked in 1972 at almost 5 million.
  • The organization won't officially become Scouting America until Feb. 8, 2025, the organization's 115th birthday. But Krone said he expects people will start immediately using the name. "It sends this really strong message to everyone in America that they can come to this program, they can bring their authentic self, they can be who they are and they will be welcomed here," Krone said.
