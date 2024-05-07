Big Lines From Biden's Antisemitism Speech

President Biden on Tuesday condemned what he called "a ferocious surge of antisemitism in America and around the world." His speech at a DC ceremony remembered victims of the Holocaust and referenced the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses:

"We're at risk of people not knowing the truth," Biden said of the Holocaust, per the AP. "This hatred continues to lie deep in the hearts of too many people in the world." He asked Americans to push back against an "ancient desire to wipe out the Jewish people off the face of the Earth." "People are already forgetting, are already forgetting that Hamas unleashed this terror," Biden said of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. "It was Hamas that brutalized Israelis. It was Hamas that took and continues to hold hostages. I have not forgotten." Campuses: "On college campuses, Jewish students [have been] blocked, harassed, attacked, while walking to class," Biden said, per Politico. "Antisemitism, antisemitic posters, slogans calling for the annihilation of Israel, the world's only Jewish state. Too many people denying, downplaying, rationalizing, ignoring the horrors of the Holocaust and Oct. 7. ... It is absolutely despicable, and it must stop."