A man charged with murder in Missouri has allegedly confessed to killing his wife on his third attempt, saying he could no longer afford to pay her medical bills. The unidentified 72-year-old woman was found without a pulse Friday in her hospital bed at Centerpoint Medical Center in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, where she was to receive a new port for dialysis, USA Today reports. She was revived and transported to the ICU but ultimately declared brain-dead. She died Saturday. Hospital staff, who made note of marks on the victim's neck, claimed to have heard the woman's husband say, "I did it. I killed her. I choked her," per CBS News .

Ronnie Wiggs, 76, is now charged with second-degree murder. He allegedly told police he choked his wife, covering her nose and mouth so she couldn't scream, before leaving the facility. He later returned with a son, and that's when he allegedly confessed. He claimed he couldn't care for his wife or afford to cover her medical bills and had become depressed, police said. He's also said to have confessed to trying to kill his wife twice before, per KCTV. He allegedly claimed on one occasion, at a hospital, there were too many monitors, per the outlet. Per a probable cause statement, he said he tried to strangle his wife another time, at a rehab facility, but she woke up and "told him not do that again," per USA Today. He was held Tuesday on $250,000 bond.